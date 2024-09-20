Rajasthan Deputy CM Criticizes Congress on Reservation Stance
Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa criticized Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party over their stance on the reservation system. Bairwa accused the opposition party of misusing constitutional provisions for political goals and neglecting welfare objectives since Jawaharlal Nehru's era. He praised PM Modi's efforts in giving justice to backward classes.
In a pointed critique, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Friday attacked the Congress party over Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks on reservation. Bairwa accused the opposition of being consistently against reservations since the era of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister.
Speaking at a press conference in Gandhinagar, Bairwa alleged that Gandhi’s party has a history of misusing constitutional provisions to fulfill political objectives while neglecting welfare initiatives. The BJP leader's comments came after Gandhi told students at Georgetown University that Congress might consider scrapping the reservation system when “India is a fair place.”
Bairwa further claimed that the Congress has lacked the political will to implement reservation genuinely. He cited historical rejections and delays of quota recommendations by Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi. Bairwa contrasted this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts, such as scrapping Article 370 and granting constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, to provide justice to marginalized communities.
