Left Menu

Rajasthan Deputy CM Criticizes Congress on Reservation Stance

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa criticized Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party over their stance on the reservation system. Bairwa accused the opposition party of misusing constitutional provisions for political goals and neglecting welfare objectives since Jawaharlal Nehru's era. He praised PM Modi's efforts in giving justice to backward classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:57 IST
Rajasthan Deputy CM Criticizes Congress on Reservation Stance
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Friday attacked the Congress party over Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks on reservation. Bairwa accused the opposition of being consistently against reservations since the era of Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister.

Speaking at a press conference in Gandhinagar, Bairwa alleged that Gandhi’s party has a history of misusing constitutional provisions to fulfill political objectives while neglecting welfare initiatives. The BJP leader's comments came after Gandhi told students at Georgetown University that Congress might consider scrapping the reservation system when “India is a fair place.”

Bairwa further claimed that the Congress has lacked the political will to implement reservation genuinely. He cited historical rejections and delays of quota recommendations by Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi. Bairwa contrasted this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts, such as scrapping Article 370 and granting constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, to provide justice to marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024