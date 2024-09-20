Controversy Erupts Over Allegations of Animal Fat in Tirupati Prasadam

Reacting to the Tirupati Prasadam controversy, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde called it a shameful act, criticizing allegations of animal fat use in the revered Tirupati laddus offered to Lord Venkateswara. He questioned the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Shiv Sena (UBT) on their stance, predicting no response.

Shinde stated, 'There can't be a more shameful act than this. Millions visit the temple daily. To taint the prasadam for monetary gain, people have rightfully ousted their government. I challenge the MVA and UBT to comment, but I know they won't. They remain silent on Arvind Kejriwal and TMC, and now on Jagan. Are they endorsing anti-Hindu activities?'

Andhra Minister Nara Lokesh shared a video showing CM N Chandrababu Naidu accusing previous administrations of substituting ghee with animal fat in the Tirupati Prasadam, expressing his shock and condemning YS Jagan's administration for disrespecting religious sentiments. YSRCP leader YV Subbareddy denied the allegations, asserting only organic ingredients have been used for years.

