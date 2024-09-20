Left Menu

Kumaraswamy Denies Role in Controversial Land Denotification

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

JD(S) leader and Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday refuted allegations leveled against him by the ruling Congress in Karnataka concerning a land denotification case in Bengaluru. He claimed that investigations had found no wrongdoing on his part, but the case was deliberately kept open to target him.

The Congress had urged the Lokayukta to expedite its probe against former Chief Ministers B S Yediyurappa and Kumaraswamy on Thursday. In response, Ministers Krishna Byre Gowda, Dinesh Gundu Rao, and Santhosh Lad released documents related to the denotification of 1.11 acres in Bengaluru.

Kumaraswamy addressed the media, clarifying his lack of involvement while questioning the motives behind the allegations. He challenged the evidence presented and accused Congress leaders of attempting to malign his reputation for political gain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

