Patole Accuses PM Modi of Misleading Public over PM MITRA Park

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the public by holding the foundation stone-laying ceremony for PM MITRA Park in Amravati twice. He claimed that the 'bhoomi pujan' was initially conducted by Union minister Piyush Goyal last year, with no subsequent progress on the project.

Patole alleged that the BJP is using these tactics to deceive the people of Maharashtra, suggesting that the project might be relocated to Gujarat after the Maharashtra assembly elections. He expressed concerns over the weakening of the state by the Gujarat lobby in Delhi.

The Congress leader also criticized PM Modi and the BJP for their stance on corruption and farmers, asserting that Modi has inducted corrupt individuals within the party and falsely labeled farmers as extremists. He reiterated that the issue of the chief minister's position in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition would be settled post-election results.

