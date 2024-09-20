Patole Accuses PM Modi of Misleading Public over PM MITRA Park
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of performing the foundation stone ceremony for PM MITRA Park in Amravati twice for political gain, alleging a shift of the project to Gujarat post-Maharashtra elections. He also criticized BJP's handling of corruption and farmers' issues.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the public by holding the foundation stone-laying ceremony for PM MITRA Park in Amravati twice. He claimed that the 'bhoomi pujan' was initially conducted by Union minister Piyush Goyal last year, with no subsequent progress on the project.
Patole alleged that the BJP is using these tactics to deceive the people of Maharashtra, suggesting that the project might be relocated to Gujarat after the Maharashtra assembly elections. He expressed concerns over the weakening of the state by the Gujarat lobby in Delhi.
The Congress leader also criticized PM Modi and the BJP for their stance on corruption and farmers, asserting that Modi has inducted corrupt individuals within the party and falsely labeled farmers as extremists. He reiterated that the issue of the chief minister's position in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition would be settled post-election results.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nana Patole
- PM Modi
- PM MITRA Park
- Amravati
- Maharashtra elections
- corruption
- BJP
- farmers
- Gujarat
- MVA
ALSO READ
BJP's Sukanta Majumdar Challenges Mamata Banerjee to Resign Over Kolkata Rape Case
BJP MLA Lakshman Dass Napa Resigns After Ticket Denial for Haryana Polls
BJP's Anil Vij Pledges to Strengthen Party Ahead of Haryana Elections
Will Eknath Khadse's Return to BJP Boost Jalgaon's Development?
BJP Confident of Third Consecutive Win in Haryana Assembly Elections