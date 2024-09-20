Left Menu

Patole Accuses PM Modi of Misleading Public over PM MITRA Park

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of performing the foundation stone ceremony for PM MITRA Park in Amravati twice for political gain, alleging a shift of the project to Gujarat post-Maharashtra elections. He also criticized BJP's handling of corruption and farmers' issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 18:12 IST
Patole Accuses PM Modi of Misleading Public over PM MITRA Park
Nana Patole
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of misleading the public by holding the foundation stone-laying ceremony for PM MITRA Park in Amravati twice. He claimed that the 'bhoomi pujan' was initially conducted by Union minister Piyush Goyal last year, with no subsequent progress on the project.

Patole alleged that the BJP is using these tactics to deceive the people of Maharashtra, suggesting that the project might be relocated to Gujarat after the Maharashtra assembly elections. He expressed concerns over the weakening of the state by the Gujarat lobby in Delhi.

The Congress leader also criticized PM Modi and the BJP for their stance on corruption and farmers, asserting that Modi has inducted corrupt individuals within the party and falsely labeled farmers as extremists. He reiterated that the issue of the chief minister's position in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition would be settled post-election results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024