Omar Abdullah Criticizes BJP's Anti-Muslim Stance and Lack of Development in J&K

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday castigated the BJP-led central government, labeling it as anti-Muslim. He emphasized that this is the first administration since India's Independence without a Muslim minister, despite Muslims making up 14 percent of the population.

Addressing accusations of the NC being 'soft separatists,' Abdullah queried why 4,000 to 4,500 party workers were killed over 35 years if the party genuinely followed a Pakistani or militant agenda. He questioned the home minister's plans for development in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Mendhar, pointing out the lack of noticeable progress over a decade.

Abdullah criticized the BJP and the PDP for making false promises, warning voters about repeating past mistakes. Expressing hope for the restoration of J&K's special status, he underscored that changes made on August 5, 2019, were not irreversible and could be undone.

(With inputs from agencies.)