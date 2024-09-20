Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Criticizes BJP's Anti-Muslim Stance and Lack of Development in J&K

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah criticizes the BJP-led government, calling it anti-Muslim and pointing out the absence of Muslim ministers. He challenges the BJP's accusations against his party, comments on governance and development in J&K, and questions BJP's promises and actions over the past decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:19 IST
Omar Abdullah Criticizes BJP's Anti-Muslim Stance and Lack of Development in J&K
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

NC Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday castigated the BJP-led central government, labeling it as anti-Muslim. He emphasized that this is the first administration since India's Independence without a Muslim minister, despite Muslims making up 14 percent of the population.

Addressing accusations of the NC being 'soft separatists,' Abdullah queried why 4,000 to 4,500 party workers were killed over 35 years if the party genuinely followed a Pakistani or militant agenda. He questioned the home minister's plans for development in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in Mendhar, pointing out the lack of noticeable progress over a decade.

Abdullah criticized the BJP and the PDP for making false promises, warning voters about repeating past mistakes. Expressing hope for the restoration of J&K's special status, he underscored that changes made on August 5, 2019, were not irreversible and could be undone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024