Bus Accident in Kashmir Leaves BSF Troopers Casualties

A bus carrying BSF troopers for election duty met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, resulting in three fatalities and nine injuries. The incident occurred when the bus fell into a gorge. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital, with three succumbing to their injuries.

Bus Accident in Kashmir Leaves BSF Troopers Casualties
At least three BSF troopers were killed, and nine others injured in a tragic bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, officials confirmed on Friday.

The hired vehicle, transporting BSF jawans for the second phase of assembly election duty, veered off and plunged into a gorge near Brel of Watarhaal in central Kashmir, according to officials.

Around a dozen injured jawans were swiftly taken to a nearby hospital. However, three of the troopers have succumbed to their injuries, while the others are receiving medical care.

