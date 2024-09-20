Bus Accident in Kashmir Leaves BSF Troopers Casualties
A bus carrying BSF troopers for election duty met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, resulting in three fatalities and nine injuries. The incident occurred when the bus fell into a gorge. The injured were immediately taken to the hospital, with three succumbing to their injuries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:08 IST
- Country:
- India
At least three BSF troopers were killed, and nine others injured in a tragic bus accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, officials confirmed on Friday.
The hired vehicle, transporting BSF jawans for the second phase of assembly election duty, veered off and plunged into a gorge near Brel of Watarhaal in central Kashmir, according to officials.
Around a dozen injured jawans were swiftly taken to a nearby hospital. However, three of the troopers have succumbed to their injuries, while the others are receiving medical care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Transportation Department Allocates $1 Billion to Curb Traffic Fatalities
Jharkhand Constable Recruitment Resumes with Safety Measures After Fatalities
Fire Erupts in DTC Bus; No Injuries Reported
Blaze Engulfs Mumbai Commercial Building: No Injuries Reported
Odd News Roundup: Spy Whales, Sneezing Injuries, and Soaked Streets