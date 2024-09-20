Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Predicts BJP's Downfall in 2027 UP Elections

Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party president, predicted the BJP's defeat in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. He criticized the Yogi Adityanath-led government for deteriorating facilities and targeting specific communities. Yadav also raised concerns about women's safety and accused the BJP of using 'One Nation, One Election' as a scheme for singular donations.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday forecasted a decisive defeat for the BJP in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, citing deteriorating state facilities and community targeting by the Yogi Adityanath-led government.

During his visit, Yadav labeled police encounters as 'mostly fake,' aimed at specific ethnic groups, and questioned the administration's efforts to safeguard women, referencing National Crime Records Bureau data showing Uttar Pradesh's high rates of crimes against women.

Moreover, he alleged the FIR against SP's Bhadohi MLA Zahid Beg was politically motivated and condemned the BJP's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal as a strategy to secure consolidated donations and even outsource the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

