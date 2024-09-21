Zelenskiy's Victory Blueprint Hinges on Swift Allied Support

Ukraine's success in the ongoing war against Russia hinges on rapid decisions from allies this year, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stated during a visit from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday.

In a joint press conference, Zelenskiy outlined plans to utilize a proposed multi-billion dollar European Union loan to bolster air defense, energy infrastructure, and domestic weapons. He highlighted the crucial role of U.S. President Joe Biden, with whom he is scheduled to meet next week.

"Key aspects of the plan rely on President Biden's decisions. While other allies are also important, certain elements depend on U.S. support," Zelenskiy said. The Ukrainian leader has provided updates on the plan's development, emphasizing the necessity of timely decisions from October to December to create favorable terms for Ukraine after over two years of conflict.

