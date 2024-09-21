Kerala CM Refutes Claims of Politicizing Police

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan firmly denied reports suggesting that the ruling Left uses policemen as political intermediaries.

During a press conference, Vijayan addressed allegations by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan regarding ADGP M R Ajithkumar's meeting with RSS leaders. Vijayan dismissed these claims, asserting that they may stem from the opposition's past practices.

Nevertheless, the Chief Minister highlighted the seriousness of the matter and assured that an investigation is underway, with appropriate action to follow based on the findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)