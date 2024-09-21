Kerala CM Refutes Claims of Politicizing Police
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan denied allegations of deploying policemen for political purposes during a press conference. Responding to accusations from the opposition about ADGP M R Ajithkumar meeting RSS leaders, Vijayan emphasized that such practices are not part of the Left's approach. The matter is under investigation.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan firmly denied reports suggesting that the ruling Left uses policemen as political intermediaries.
During a press conference, Vijayan addressed allegations by Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan regarding ADGP M R Ajithkumar's meeting with RSS leaders. Vijayan dismissed these claims, asserting that they may stem from the opposition's past practices.
Nevertheless, the Chief Minister highlighted the seriousness of the matter and assured that an investigation is underway, with appropriate action to follow based on the findings.
