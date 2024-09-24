Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Zelenskiy, Vows Different Approach to Russia-Ukraine Conflict if Elected

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, claiming he favors a Democratic win in the 2024 U.S. elections. Trump promised a different approach to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, if elected. Zelenskiy, attending the U.N. General Assembly, urged for continued support to achieve peace, while the conflict results in severe casualties and displacement.

Donald Trump

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accused Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of wanting the Democrats to win the 2024 U.S. elections. Addressing a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump stated his intention to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine if elected.

"I think Zelenskiy is the greatest salesman in history. Every time he comes into the country, he walks away with 60 billion dollars," Trump remarked, while polls show a tight race between him and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.

Zelenskiy urged for continued international support for Ukraine during his visit to the U.N. General Assembly. Washington and its allies have provided billions in aid since Russia's invasion began in February 2022. Trump, who has previously criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine, suggested he would approach the issue differently if elected.

