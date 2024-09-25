Left Menu

High Voter Turnout in Jammu & Kashmir as BJP Eyes Victory

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina cast his vote in Nowshera and expressed confidence in the party forming the government. Emphasizing development and peace brought by PM Modi, Raina expects high voter turnout and a decisive BJP win. The Nowshera constituency sees a competitive race with former BJP and NC candidates vying for a win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-09-2024 09:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2024 09:22 IST
High Voter Turnout in Jammu & Kashmir as BJP Eyes Victory
Ravinder Raina Image Credit: Twitter(@ImRavinderRaina)
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina cast his vote Wednesday morning in his Nowshera assembly constituency in Rajouri district, expressing confidence that the party will form the government in the union territory.

Raina emphasized that people are voting overwhelmingly for peace and development initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the last decade. He predicted high voter turnout in the second phase of elections, with new turnout records to be set.

The BJP leader assured a decisive victory for his party, attributing it to the development and peace efforts by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Raina is up against former party colleague Surinder Choudhary of the National Conference, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

Trump Accuses Zelenskiy of Favoring Democrats in 2024 Election

 Global
2
California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

California Enacts Law to Restrict Smartphone Use in Schools

 Global
3
Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

Tsunami Advisory Issued for Izu Islands After Offshore Quake

 Japan
4
Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

Phoenix Endures Record-Breaking Heatwave: A Deadly Summer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024