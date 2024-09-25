High Voter Turnout in Jammu & Kashmir as BJP Eyes Victory

Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina cast his vote Wednesday morning in his Nowshera assembly constituency in Rajouri district, expressing confidence that the party will form the government in the union territory.

Raina emphasized that people are voting overwhelmingly for peace and development initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the last decade. He predicted high voter turnout in the second phase of elections, with new turnout records to be set.

The BJP leader assured a decisive victory for his party, attributing it to the development and peace efforts by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Raina is up against former party colleague Surinder Choudhary of the National Conference, among others.

