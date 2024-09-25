High Voter Turnout in Jammu & Kashmir as BJP Eyes Victory
Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina cast his vote in Nowshera and expressed confidence in the party forming the government. Emphasizing development and peace brought by PM Modi, Raina expects high voter turnout and a decisive BJP win. The Nowshera constituency sees a competitive race with former BJP and NC candidates vying for a win.
Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina cast his vote Wednesday morning in his Nowshera assembly constituency in Rajouri district, expressing confidence that the party will form the government in the union territory.
Raina emphasized that people are voting overwhelmingly for peace and development initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government over the last decade. He predicted high voter turnout in the second phase of elections, with new turnout records to be set.
The BJP leader assured a decisive victory for his party, attributing it to the development and peace efforts by PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. Raina is up against former party colleague Surinder Choudhary of the National Conference, among others.
(With inputs from agencies.)
