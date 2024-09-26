Karnataka Withdraws CBI Consent, Opposes Federal Agency's Alleged Bias
The Karnataka government has withdrawn open consent for CBI investigations, citing concerns of misuse of power. Various state leaders support the move, asserting that central agencies have become biased. The decision aligns with broader opposition stances against perceived federal overreach.
The Karnataka government has officially revoked its open consent for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct probes within the state. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar stated that the decision aims to prevent the CBI from misusing its power. Earlier in the day, the state government had withdrawn open consent.
'It's not just Karnataka; opposition parties across the country have made similar decisions,' Shivakumar told ANI. Former Minister and Congress leader TB Jayachandra lauded the move, calling it a necessary measure against misuse of power. 'It is inevitable when misuse is observed,' Jayachandra noted. Congress MLA Dr Ranganath argued that agencies like the CBI, IT, and ED have become tools for the BJP.
Karnataka Law Minister HK Patil also criticized the CBI, labeling it 'biased.' He explained that numerous cases referred to the CBI have seen no progress, with many charge sheets left unactioned. Patil emphasized the move was essential to prevent further misuse, clarifying that the case related to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) was now under Lokayukta investigation, as ordered by the Special Court in Bengaluru.
(With inputs from agencies.)
