Fadnavis Concedes BJP’s Challenges Post-Alliance With NCP

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday acknowledged the BJP's poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, attributing the struggles to its alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Fadnavis noted the BJP received fewer votes from NCP allies compared to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Fadnavis explained that the BJP's voter base initially resisted the alliance, but the party has convinced a significant portion of its electorate about the necessity of this political move.

Despite the setbacks, Fadnavis expressed optimism for future state elections, stating that the voter bases for both NCP and Shiv Sena have now 'settled'. He also emphasized that the political scene in Maharashtra is evolving, with shifts in voter sentiment and alliance dynamics significantly impacting electoral outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)