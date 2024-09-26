Left Menu

Fadnavis Concedes BJP’s Challenges Post-Alliance With NCP

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis admitted the BJP underperformed in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, attributing struggles to its new alliance with Ajit Pawar's NCP. Despite challenges, Fadnavis believes voter bases for both NCP and the Shiv Sena have stabilized, offering optimism for upcoming state elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-09-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 20:45 IST
Fadnavis Concedes BJP’s Challenges Post-Alliance With NCP
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday acknowledged the BJP's poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, attributing the struggles to its alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Fadnavis noted the BJP received fewer votes from NCP allies compared to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Fadnavis explained that the BJP's voter base initially resisted the alliance, but the party has convinced a significant portion of its electorate about the necessity of this political move.

Despite the setbacks, Fadnavis expressed optimism for future state elections, stating that the voter bases for both NCP and Shiv Sena have now 'settled'. He also emphasized that the political scene in Maharashtra is evolving, with shifts in voter sentiment and alliance dynamics significantly impacting electoral outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrepancies

Trump Campaign Defends Record on Asian-American Advocacy Amidst Poll Discrep...

 United States
2
Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

Boeing Machinists Set to Resume Contract Negotiations Amid Strike

 Global
3
Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and Controversy

Trump's Immigration Crackdown: Promises of Mass Deportations Ignite Fear and...

 United States
4
Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

Kamala Harris to Tackle Border Issues in Arizona Visit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT and Stock Forecasts: Examining AI’s Behavioral Biases in Financial Markets

Bridging Agricultural Gaps in Conflict: The Success of Ukraine’s Digital Support Programs

The Economic Impact of Syrian Refugees on Jordan: Labor Gains, Export Struggles

From Trade Agreements to Labor Gains: Cambodia's Path to Reducing Informality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024