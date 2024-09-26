Fadnavis Concedes BJP’s Challenges Post-Alliance With NCP
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis admitted the BJP underperformed in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, attributing struggles to its new alliance with Ajit Pawar's NCP. Despite challenges, Fadnavis believes voter bases for both NCP and the Shiv Sena have stabilized, offering optimism for upcoming state elections.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday acknowledged the BJP's poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, attributing the struggles to its alliance with Ajit Pawar-led NCP. Speaking at the India Today Conclave, Fadnavis noted the BJP received fewer votes from NCP allies compared to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
Fadnavis explained that the BJP's voter base initially resisted the alliance, but the party has convinced a significant portion of its electorate about the necessity of this political move.
Despite the setbacks, Fadnavis expressed optimism for future state elections, stating that the voter bases for both NCP and Shiv Sena have now 'settled'. He also emphasized that the political scene in Maharashtra is evolving, with shifts in voter sentiment and alliance dynamics significantly impacting electoral outcomes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fadnavis
- BJP
- NCP
- Elections
- Maharashtra
- Lok Sabha
- Alliance
- Shiv Sena
- Ajit Pawar
- Political Strategy
ALSO READ
JUI-F Denies Alliance with Shehbaz Sharif's Coalition Government
Police Crack Train Heist: Ornaments Worth Rs. 7.37 Lakh Recovered in Maharashtra
Two workers killed in blast at chemical factory in Maharashtra's Raigad district: Police.
In party booklet, Mayawati blames Akhilesh for BSP-SP alliance falling apart in 2019; SP hits back
Congress Strengthens Call for NC Alliance Support in J-K Elections