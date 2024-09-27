Left Menu

Biden Signs Temporary Spending Bill to Avert Government Shutdown

US President Joe Biden has signed a temporary government spending bill to keep agencies operating until December. The bill funds agencies at current levels, with additional funds for the Secret Service and presidential transition. The measure, passed with bipartisan support, avoids an imminent government shutdown.

Updated: 27-09-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 02:28 IST
  • United States

US President Joe Biden has signed a temporary government spending bill that will ensure that federal agencies continue operating until December. This decision follows Congress's move to postpone key spending decisions until after the November election.

The bill maintains current funding levels through December 20, which sets up a potential government shutdown battle just before the holiday season. Lawmakers have agreed to add USD231 million to strengthen the Secret Service after two recent assassination attempts against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump. Additional funds have also been allocated to support the presidential transition.

The measure passed Congress with ease, securing bipartisan approval with a 341-82 vote in the House and a 78-18 vote in the Senate, with all the 'no' votes coming from Republicans in both chambers. House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., emphasized that the measure covers "only what's absolutely necessary," addressing concerns within his party about spending levels. Johnson pointed out that without this continuing resolution, a government shutdown would have been the only alternative.

The interim measure was necessary because Congress has not yet finished the annual appropriations bills that finance much of the federal government. The House has approved five of the 12 bills, mostly along party lines, while the Senate has made no progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

