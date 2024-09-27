Manish Sisodia Criticizes Delhi LG's Directive on MCD Election

Manish Sisodia, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, sharply criticized a directive from Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena regarding the election for the lone vacancy in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's (MCD) Standing Committee during a press briefing on Friday.

"Yesterday, Mayor Shelly Oberoi endeavored to conduct the election for the Standing Committee seat of Nagar Nigam, but it was not feasible. Subsequently, using her authority, she scheduled another date for elections and assembly of the House. Later in the day, the LG ordered the MCD Commissioner to hold elections by 10 PM last night. The BJP councillors stayed overnight, whereas AAP and Congress councillors were absent," Sisodia stated.

Sisodia intensified his criticism, alleging that the LG's order was reminiscent of the controversial Chandigarh mayoral elections. "Now, they want to conduct the election by 1 PM under the additional commissioner of MCD. What Massey did in the Chandigarh mayoral elections, the same is being emulated by MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar. How can an elected house be summoned under the leadership of an administrative official? This is why it is said that BJP does not respect the Constitution. They have turned democracy into a joke," he asserted.

The controversy escalated when MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar issued an order on Thursday for the Standing Committee member election, set for September 27 at 1 PM, after the originally scheduled election on September 26 was postponed. Mayor Oberoi previously adjourned the meeting to October 5, citing the need for councillors to have mobile phone access inside the voting hall.

(With inputs from agencies.)