Haryana Congress Expels Thirteen Leaders for Contesting Independently

The Haryana unit of Congress expelled thirteen leaders for engaging in 'anti-party activities' by deciding to contest as independent candidates against the party's official nominees in the assembly polls. The expulsion, effective immediately for six years, aims to curb indiscipline. Some leaders who were initially upset were later pacified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:30 IST
The Haryana unit of Congress has expelled thirteen party leaders due to their decision to run as independent candidates against the party's official nominees in upcoming assembly polls, citing 'anti-party activities.'

The party announced that the expulsion, which will last six years with immediate effect, is a measure to maintain discipline within the organization.

The expelled members are Naresh Dhande, Pardeep Gill, Sajjan Singh Dhull, Sunita Battan, Rajiv Mamuram Gondar, Dayal Singh Sirohi, Vijay Jain, Dilbag Sandil, Ajit Phogat, Abhijeet Singh, Satbir Ratera, Nitu Mann, and Anita Dhull Badsikri, according to an order issued by the Congress state unit chief Udai Bhan.

