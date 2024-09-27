Haryana Congress Expels Thirteen Leaders for Contesting Independently
The Haryana unit of Congress expelled thirteen leaders for engaging in 'anti-party activities' by deciding to contest as independent candidates against the party's official nominees in the assembly polls. The expulsion, effective immediately for six years, aims to curb indiscipline. Some leaders who were initially upset were later pacified.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana unit of Congress has expelled thirteen party leaders due to their decision to run as independent candidates against the party's official nominees in upcoming assembly polls, citing 'anti-party activities.'
The party announced that the expulsion, which will last six years with immediate effect, is a measure to maintain discipline within the organization.
The expelled members are Naresh Dhande, Pardeep Gill, Sajjan Singh Dhull, Sunita Battan, Rajiv Mamuram Gondar, Dayal Singh Sirohi, Vijay Jain, Dilbag Sandil, Ajit Phogat, Abhijeet Singh, Satbir Ratera, Nitu Mann, and Anita Dhull Badsikri, according to an order issued by the Congress state unit chief Udai Bhan.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Finalizes Candidate List for Haryana Assembly Polls
Congress Releases Fourth List of Candidates for Haryana Assembly Polls
AAP Releases Sixth Candidate List for Haryana Assembly Polls
Congress Releases New Candidate Lists for Haryana Assembly Polls
Haryana Assembly Polls: Key Candidates File Nominations