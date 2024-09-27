Left Menu

BJP's CR Kesavan Slams Rahul Gandhi, Compares Him to Goebbels

BJP's CR Kesavan criticized Rahul Gandhi, likening him to Joseph Goebbels and accusing him of spreading misinformation. Kesavan defended the BJP's record in Haryana, addressing issues related to caste representation, anti-corruption, and job creation. Gandhi had earlier criticized the Haryana government over unemployment and promised reforms.

27-09-2024
BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a fiery exchange on Friday, BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, likening him to Joseph Goebbels, Hitler's infamous propaganda minister. Kesavan accused Gandhi of being the "deceptive and dishonest Goebbels of Indian politics," alleging that the Congress leader is spreading misinformation.

Kesavan claimed that Gandhi is panicking because the people of Haryana are inclined to trust the BJP's governance. He argued that the BJP has strong representation from marginalized communities, pointing out that the current Chief Minister is from the OBC community and the Chief Information Commissioner is from the Dalit community. Kesavan also accused the Congress of being anti-reservation and pro-corruption.

The BJP spokesperson criticized Gandhi's campaign in Assandh, where a Congress candidate suggested prioritizing family wealth. Kesavan touted the BJP's achievements in job creation and economic growth in Haryana, asserting that the state will vote BJP for a historic third term. Meanwhile, Gandhi countered with promises of financial support for women, job creation, and housing for the poor, advocating for a caste census and highlighting the need to combat unemployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

