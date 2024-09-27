Kamala Harris Visits US-Mexico Border Amid Political Pressure

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to visit the US-Mexico border in Douglas, Arizona, with critics accusing her of neglecting border security. Former President Trump and other Republicans have lambasted Harris over the Biden administration's handling of migration, particularly targeting her for not spending more time at the border.

Arizona, a vital battleground state that faced a record influx of asylum seekers last year, sees immigration as a top issue. Trump has maintained an edge on migration policies, prompting Harris to bolster her record by recounting legislative efforts that collapsed earlier this year due to Republican opposition, led by Trump.

During her speech, Harris plans to emphasize her accomplishments as California's attorney general and her actions to address migration's root causes. However, Trump countered her visit with harsh criticisms, calling her the worst in history at protecting the country. Harris remains focused on her primary goal of addressing migration comprehensively.

(With inputs from agencies.)