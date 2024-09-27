Maharashtra Congress Calls for Removal of Police Chief Amid Election Concerns
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has demanded the immediate removal of Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla, citing concerns over her alleged misuse of power and illegal extension by the Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP-led government. Patole insists Shukla's removal is crucial for free and fair assembly elections.
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole has called on the Election Commission to immediately remove Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla. Patole contends that such a step is necessary to ensure the upcoming assembly polls are conducted fairly and without bias.
In a letter to the Election Commission dated September 24, Patole alleged that Shukla, a 1988-batch IPS officer, had been granted an illegal extension by the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP-NCP-led Mahayuti government. He claims that Shukla, due to retire in June 2024, was unlawfully extended to January 2026, violating the Maharashtra Police Act.
Patole further accused Shukla of engaging in illegal activities, including phone tapping of opposition leaders and misleading authorities. Highlighting several instances of alleged misconduct, he emphasized the need for Shukla's removal to safeguard the integrity of the electoral process.
