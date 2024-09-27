Zelenskyy Meets with Trump Amid Rising Tensions Over Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and former US President Donald Trump met to discuss Ukraine's defense against Russia. Amid differing perspectives, their conversation touched on the ongoing war and US support. Trump referenced his 2019 impeachment and suggested Ukraine could win the war. The meeting highlights political divides ahead of the US elections.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met face-to-face with former US President Donald Trump on Friday as tensions between the two leaders over Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion continue to rise.
Zelenskyy, speaking after their meeting, emphasized the need to stop the war in Ukraine and prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from claiming victory. Trump, who has critiqued US support for Ukraine, acknowledged that the meeting itself was a positive step.
The encounter came at a critical juncture in the Russia-Ukraine war, with US elections approaching and Trump facing differing viewpoints from his opponents. Vice President Kamala Harris has supported Ukraine, while Trump has proposed abrupt resolutions. This meeting underscores the ongoing complex political dynamics surrounding the conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
