Left Menu

Political Leaders' Visits Spark Speculation in Odisha

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, amid speculation about Das's return to active politics. Official discussions reportedly involved developmental issues and inter-state cooperation, with all parties emphasizing that the visit was of a personal nature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-09-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 21:08 IST
Political Leaders' Visits Spark Speculation in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Odisha Governor Raghubar Das at the Raj Bhavan amid speculation about Das's return to active politics.

The meeting gains significance as Sarma, who co-chairs the BJP's election efforts in Jharkhand, held additional meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Das, the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand between 2014 and 2019, is rumored to be eyeing a return to politics in his home state.

Sarma dismissed speculation, asserting his visit to Odisha was personal and unrelated to his Jharkhand election duties. Photos of the gathering, posted on social media by Das, Majhi, and Sarma, highlight the focus on developmental issues and interstate collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024