Political Leaders' Visits Spark Speculation in Odisha

Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called on Odisha Governor Raghubar Das at the Raj Bhavan amid speculation about Das's return to active politics.

The meeting gains significance as Sarma, who co-chairs the BJP's election efforts in Jharkhand, held additional meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Das, the former Chief Minister of Jharkhand between 2014 and 2019, is rumored to be eyeing a return to politics in his home state.

Sarma dismissed speculation, asserting his visit to Odisha was personal and unrelated to his Jharkhand election duties. Photos of the gathering, posted on social media by Das, Majhi, and Sarma, highlight the focus on developmental issues and interstate collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)