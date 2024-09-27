U.S. Government Charges Iranian Guards for Election Hacking
The U.S. government has filed criminal charges against three members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for attempting to disrupt the U.S. presidential election. Additionally, sanctions were imposed on seven members of the Guard. Iran denies involvement, while the Trump campaign reported unsuccessful hacking attempts.
The U.S. government announced on Friday criminal charges against three members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for hacking attempts aimed at disrupting the U.S. presidential election.
This indictment is part of the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to counter foreign interference in the Nov. 5 presidential election between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. The U.S. Treasury Department simultaneously imposed sanctions on seven members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Iran has denied any involvement in these actions. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign reported in August that it had been targeted by Iranian hackers but assured that no private information was compromised. Several media outlets declined to publish internal campaign documents that were offered to them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Sanctions Chinese Firms for Aiding Pakistan's Ballistic Missile Program
Putin's Proposal to Restrict Russian Metal Exports Amid Sanctions
Putin Proposes to Curb Russian Metal Exports Amid Sanctions
US Sanctions Multiple Entities Over Pakistan Missile Program
Cambodia Denounces U.S. Sanctions on Local Tycoon