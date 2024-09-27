U.S. Government Charges Iranian Guards for Election Hacking

The U.S. government announced on Friday criminal charges against three members of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for hacking attempts aimed at disrupting the U.S. presidential election.

This indictment is part of the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to counter foreign interference in the Nov. 5 presidential election between Republican Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. The U.S. Treasury Department simultaneously imposed sanctions on seven members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran has denied any involvement in these actions. Meanwhile, the Trump campaign reported in August that it had been targeted by Iranian hackers but assured that no private information was compromised. Several media outlets declined to publish internal campaign documents that were offered to them.

