Left Menu

Netanyahu Cuts US Visit Short Amid Beirut Strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is returning home early from a visit to the US following a massive airstrike on Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut. Originally scheduled to stay until Saturday night, Netanyahu is cutting short his trip to address urgent matters in Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 27-09-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 23:14 IST
Netanyahu Cuts US Visit Short Amid Beirut Strike
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is cutting short his visit to the United States and returning home, his office announced. The decision came shortly after a massive Israeli airstrike targeted Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut.

Netanyahu, who was in New York to address the United Nations, had been scheduled to stay in the United States until Saturday night, following the end of the Jewish sabbath. Israeli politicians typically do not travel during the sabbath unless faced with matters of significant importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024