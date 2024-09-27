Netanyahu Cuts US Visit Short Amid Beirut Strike

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is cutting short his visit to the United States and returning home, his office announced. The decision came shortly after a massive Israeli airstrike targeted Hezbollah's headquarters in Beirut.

Netanyahu, who was in New York to address the United Nations, had been scheduled to stay in the United States until Saturday night, following the end of the Jewish sabbath. Israeli politicians typically do not travel during the sabbath unless faced with matters of significant importance.

