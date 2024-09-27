Tunisia's Tightening Grip: New Law Curtails Electoral Oversight Ahead of Presidential Election

On Friday, Tunisia's parliament approved a law that removes the Administrative Court's authority to adjudicate electoral disputes, just nine days before the presidential election. This has fueled opposition fears of a rigged result aimed at keeping President Kais Saied in power.

The Administrative Court is viewed as the last independent judicial body in Tunisia. In 2022, Saied dissolved the Supreme Judicial Council and dismissed numerous judges. Out of 161 lawmakers, 116 backed the significant electoral law amendment.

The current parliament, elected in 2022 with an 11% voter turnout, replaced the previous parliament, which Saied dissolved—a move labeled a coup by the opposition. Dozens of protesters gathered with placards saying, 'Assassination of Democracy' and 'Rigged election,' while chanting, 'Dictator Saied … your turn has come!'

Civil rights activists and opposition leaders, including the jailed leader of the Free Constitutional Party, have called for protests. 'We are witnessing the capture of the state days before the vote,' said political activist Chaima Issa. 'We are at the peak of absurdity and one-man rule.'

This month, the Administrative Court ordered the electoral commission to reinstate disqualified presidential candidates, questioning the legitimacy of the October 6 election. However, the commission defied the court, allowing only two candidates to run against Saied. Lawmakers justified the bill, claiming the Administrative Court was no longer neutral.

Critics argue that Saied is using the judiciary and the electoral commission to secure his victory. He claims to fight against traitors and corruption. Saied was democratically elected in 2019 but tightened his grip on power in 2021, ruling by decree. Presidential candidate Ayachi Zammel and Free Constitutional Party leader Abir Moussi, along with other potential candidates, face imprisonment and disqualification, further curtailing electoral competition.

