Israeli Strike Takes Down Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah
The Israeli military announced that they had killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike on Friday, targeting a leadership meeting in Dahiyeh, south of Beirut. Nasrallah had been at the helm of Hezbollah for over thirty years.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 28-09-2024 13:41 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 13:41 IST
The Israeli military declared on Saturday that they had successfully struck down Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah militant group, in an airstrike carried out in Beirut on Friday.
The airstrike was executed with precision during a leadership meeting at Hezbollah's headquarters in Dahiyeh, a suburb situated to the south of Beirut.
Nasrallah had been leading Hezbollah for more than thirty years, becoming a pivotal figure in the group's operations and ideology.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement