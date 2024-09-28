Israeli Strike Takes Down Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

The Israeli military declared on Saturday that they had successfully struck down Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Hezbollah militant group, in an airstrike carried out in Beirut on Friday.

The airstrike was executed with precision during a leadership meeting at Hezbollah's headquarters in Dahiyeh, a suburb situated to the south of Beirut.

Nasrallah had been leading Hezbollah for more than thirty years, becoming a pivotal figure in the group's operations and ideology.

(With inputs from agencies.)