Israel's Major Blow to Hezbollah: Nasrallah Reportedly Killed

Israel announced it killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, along with other top commanders, in a precise airstrike. This marks a significant blow to the militant group amid ongoing conflict. While Hezbollah has not confirmed the death, the Israeli military is escalating its presence with additional reserve soldiers and further strikes planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 28-09-2024 15:15 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 15:15 IST
Hassan Nasrallah

Israel announced on Saturday that it has killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, delivering what could be its most significant blow to the militant group in recent months of fierce conflict. Hezbollah has yet to confirm the death.

Should the claim prove accurate, Nasrallah would be the most powerful target to fall amid intensified fighting with Hezbollah. Israeli forces also killed Ali Karki, Hezbollah's Southern Front Commander, and other senior commanders during a precise airstrike on Friday at their headquarters in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut.

Israel's Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, emphasized that the elimination of Nasrallah is "not the end of our toolbox," suggesting more strikes are forthcoming. The Israeli military is deploying additional reserve soldiers and escalating operations as tensions with Lebanon continue to mount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

