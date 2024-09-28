Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Killed in Israeli Airstrike: Regional Tensions Soar

Hezbollah's leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was confirmed killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut last Friday. Hezbollah vowed to continue its fight against Israel and support for Palestine in the wake of Nasrallah's death.

The Israeli military said the strike was aimed at Hezbollah leadership in Dahiyeh, Beirut, and killed several others, including a prominent Iranian general. Iran and Iraq have both called for a strong response to Israel.

Israel has increased military readiness, evacuating civilians and preparing for potential further conflict. Tensions have led to mass civilian displacements on both sides of the border, with ongoing airstrikes continuing to cause significant casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)