Left Menu

Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Killed in Israeli Airstrike: Regional Tensions Soar

Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah was confirmed killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut. The attack marks a significant escalation in regional conflict, impacting both Lebanon and Israel. Iran and Iraq have called for support for Hezbollah, while Israel prepares for further military actions. Civilian evacuations continue amid rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:12 IST
Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah Killed in Israeli Airstrike: Regional Tensions Soar
Hassan Nasrallah
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Hezbollah's leader and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was confirmed killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut last Friday. Hezbollah vowed to continue its fight against Israel and support for Palestine in the wake of Nasrallah's death.

The Israeli military said the strike was aimed at Hezbollah leadership in Dahiyeh, Beirut, and killed several others, including a prominent Iranian general. Iran and Iraq have both called for a strong response to Israel.

Israel has increased military readiness, evacuating civilians and preparing for potential further conflict. Tensions have led to mass civilian displacements on both sides of the border, with ongoing airstrikes continuing to cause significant casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising Threats

FBI Investigates Suspicious Packages Sent to Election Officials Amid Rising ...

 Global
2
Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

Rain Hampers India-Bangladesh Test Match at Green Park

 Global
3
Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

Massive Explosions Hit Hezbollah Headquarters in Beirut

 Lebanon
4
India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

India's Strong Retort to Pakistan at UN: Cross-Border Terrorism Consequences

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024