India's Firm Stance on Pakistan's Cross-Border Terrorism at UNGA
India strongly condemned Pakistan's policy of cross-border terrorism at the UN General Assembly. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warned that such actions will have consequences. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif raised the Kashmir issue, to which India responded firmly, asserting that terrorism must be opposed globally.
India issued a stern warning to Pakistan on Saturday, declaring that its policy of cross-border terrorism would never succeed and that such actions would inevitably lead to consequences.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted this during his address to the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, following remarks made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding Kashmir.
Jaishankar emphasized that Islamabad's actions affect not just its own society but also its neighbors, and reaffirmed India's stance on opposing terrorism in all forms.
