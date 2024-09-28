India's Firm Stance on Pakistan's Cross-Border Terrorism at UNGA

India issued a stern warning to Pakistan on Saturday, declaring that its policy of cross-border terrorism would never succeed and that such actions would inevitably lead to consequences.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted this during his address to the General Debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, following remarks made by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding Kashmir.

Jaishankar emphasized that Islamabad's actions affect not just its own society but also its neighbors, and reaffirmed India's stance on opposing terrorism in all forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)