Left Menu

Netanyahu Vows Retaliation After Iranian Missile Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promises retaliation following Iran’s missile barrage on Israel. Many missiles were intercepted, with no reports of casualties. The attack targeted air and radar bases. Netanyahu asserts that Iran made a significant mistake and would face consequences. US President Joe Biden expressed full support for Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-10-2024 02:43 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 02:43 IST
Netanyahu Vows Retaliation After Iranian Missile Attack
Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday vowed retaliation against Iran for its missile barrage on Israel.

''Iran made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it,'' Netanyahu said as he gathered his Security Cabinet for a late-night meeting.

Many of the missiles were intercepted by Israel's air defenses, with assistance from US destroyers, though some landed in central and southern Israel. Despite the barrage, there were no immediate reports of casualties.

US President Joe Biden expressed the United States' full support for Israel, commending both US and Israeli militaries for their defensive efforts.

Netanyahu reiterated that his government would continue to retaliate against those who threatened Israel and emphasized Iran would face severe consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024