Netanyahu Vows Retaliation After Iranian Missile Attack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday vowed retaliation against Iran for its missile barrage on Israel.

''Iran made a big mistake tonight and it will pay for it,'' Netanyahu said as he gathered his Security Cabinet for a late-night meeting.

Many of the missiles were intercepted by Israel's air defenses, with assistance from US destroyers, though some landed in central and southern Israel. Despite the barrage, there were no immediate reports of casualties.

US President Joe Biden expressed the United States' full support for Israel, commending both US and Israeli militaries for their defensive efforts.

Netanyahu reiterated that his government would continue to retaliate against those who threatened Israel and emphasized Iran would face severe consequences.

