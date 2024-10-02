Fiery Vice-Presidential Debate: Vance vs. Walz

The vice-presidential debate between Senator J D Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz featured intense exchanges and strategic points, reflecting the high stakes of the upcoming election.

Hosted by CBS News in New York, the debate tackled key issues like the economy, health care, and foreign policy, although it lacked the high-clash moments seen in the presidential debates. As the event concluded, there was a display of mutual respect with pats on the back and warm gestures from both camps.

Each campaign declared victory. The Trump Campaign praised Vance's performance, citing his clear articulation of their policy visions. In contrast, the Harris Campaign highlighted Walz's focus on meaningful solutions to critical issues. Statements from both sides underscored the contrasting futures they envision for America.

(With inputs from agencies.)