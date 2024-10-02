Historic Voter Turnout in Jammu & Kashmir Elections
Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a historic voter turnout of 69.65 percent in the third and final phase of Assembly elections, a process carried out peacefully under tight security on Tuesday. This election marked a milestone for three communities – West Pakistan Refugees, Valmikis, and Gurkhas – who voted for the first time in 75 years, gaining much-needed political representation.
According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Udhampur district registered the highest turnout at 76.09 percent, while Baramulla recorded the lowest at 61.03 percent. The overall turnout across all three phases stood at 63.45 percent, surpassing the turnout of the recent Lok Sabha elections.
The regional breakdown showed varied voter engagement, with notable high turnouts in areas like Marh (81.47 percent) and Chhamb (80.34 percent). Comparatively, Sopore, once a separatist stronghold, saw significant improvement from prior years. The voting concluded without incident, with results set to be declared on October 8.
