Trump's Abortion Ban Stance Sparks Political Debate

In a surprising political turn, anti-abortion leaders declared their resilience on Wednesday despite former President Donald Trump's explicit statement opposing a federal abortion ban. Trump's announcement marked his first direct comment on the matter, shifting from his previous evasive stance.

During the recent vice-presidential debate, Trump made his views known via his social media platform, indicating he would veto any federal legislation on abortion, resonating with his longstanding belief that such issues should be determined by individual states. This position has gained traction following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v Wade.

As midterm elections draw near, Trump is faced with the challenge of satisfying his anti-abortion supporters while appealing to a majority of Americans who uphold abortion rights. His strategy appears to aim at retaining female voters critical to securing key battleground states.

(With inputs from agencies.)