Trump's Lifesaving Chart: A Tool of Fate and Campaign

In the aftermath of an assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally, Donald Trump has developed a peculiar attachment to a bar chart he believes saved his life. The chart, detailing U.S.-Mexico border crossings, was in Trump’s focus when gunfire erupted, narrowly missing him and earning his professed affection.

Originally presented to Trump by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson during a flight, the chart has become a hallmark of Trump’s campaign. It serves as a visual prop to underscore what Trump cites as his administration's achievements in curbing illegal immigration, while critiquing President Biden’s policies.

The significance of the chart extends beyond personal safety for Trump. It continues to be a powerful symbol at his rallies, displayed prominently, as he narrates its life-saving role to engage and rally support among his base.

