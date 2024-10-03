Brazen Daylight Attack: RJD Leader Survives Shooting in Munger

An RJD leader suffered injuries Thursday morning in Bihar's Munger district after unidentified gunmen opened fire on him, police reported.

Pankaj Yadav, the RJD state general secretary, was attacked in Safiabad during his morning walk and sustained bullet wounds in his chest. He is now stable in a private nursing home, affirmed Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Rajesh Kumar. Initial investigations point to professional criminals from Navtolia, currently under police scrutiny, as the perpetrators, Kumar mentioned.

In response, the RJD targeted Nitish Kumar's government, urging intervention amidst escalating lawlessness. RJD spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan expressed outrage on X, appealing to the Chief Minister for action and highlighting the vulnerability underscored by the attack on Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)