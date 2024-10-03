Left Menu

Brazen Daylight Attack: RJD Leader Survives Shooting in Munger

RJD leader Pankaj Yadav, the state general secretary, was attacked during a morning walk in Bihar's Munger district. He sustained chest injuries from gunfire but is now in stable condition. Police link the attack to professional criminals amid ongoing operations. RJD blames Nitish Kumar's government for deteriorating law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munger | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 13:14 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
An RJD leader suffered injuries Thursday morning in Bihar's Munger district after unidentified gunmen opened fire on him, police reported.

Pankaj Yadav, the RJD state general secretary, was attacked in Safiabad during his morning walk and sustained bullet wounds in his chest. He is now stable in a private nursing home, affirmed Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Rajesh Kumar. Initial investigations point to professional criminals from Navtolia, currently under police scrutiny, as the perpetrators, Kumar mentioned.

In response, the RJD targeted Nitish Kumar's government, urging intervention amidst escalating lawlessness. RJD spokesperson Chittaranjan Gagan expressed outrage on X, appealing to the Chief Minister for action and highlighting the vulnerability underscored by the attack on Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)

