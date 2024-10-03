BJP's Anurag Thakur Slams Congress on Veer Savarkar Row

Left Menu

BJP leader Anurag Thakur criticizes Congress and Rahul Gandhi over statements about Veer Savarkar, calling Gandhi a 'modern Jinnah'. This comes amid controversy surrounding Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's comments about Savarkar. Thakur accuses Congress of utilizing divide and rule tactics to influence Hindu society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:45 IST
BJP MP Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Thursday, BJP leader Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on the Congress party amid a growing controversy over Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's remarks on Veer Savarkar. Thakur accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading 'tukde tukde' ideology, labeling him a 'modern Jinnah' intent on dividing the nation.

Reacting to Rao's comments, Thakur warned that India will not tolerate disrespect toward Veer Savarkar, a man who dedicated his life to the country. He blamed Congress for past historical blunders, including the introduction of Article 370 under Jawaharlal Nehru's leadership, which led to significant loss of life without an apology from the party.

Ranjit Savarkar, Veer Savarkar's grandson, also criticized the Congress's alleged strategy to defame his grandfather, particularly ahead of elections. He dismissed claims about Savarkar's dietary practices as false, planning to take legal action against Rao for defamation. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis added that Congress members lack understanding of Savarkar's legacy.

