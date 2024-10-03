BJP's Anurag Thakur Slams Congress on Veer Savarkar Row

On Thursday, BJP leader Anurag Thakur launched a scathing attack on the Congress party amid a growing controversy over Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao's remarks on Veer Savarkar. Thakur accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of spreading 'tukde tukde' ideology, labeling him a 'modern Jinnah' intent on dividing the nation.

Reacting to Rao's comments, Thakur warned that India will not tolerate disrespect toward Veer Savarkar, a man who dedicated his life to the country. He blamed Congress for past historical blunders, including the introduction of Article 370 under Jawaharlal Nehru's leadership, which led to significant loss of life without an apology from the party.

Ranjit Savarkar, Veer Savarkar's grandson, also criticized the Congress's alleged strategy to defame his grandfather, particularly ahead of elections. He dismissed claims about Savarkar's dietary practices as false, planning to take legal action against Rao for defamation. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis added that Congress members lack understanding of Savarkar's legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)