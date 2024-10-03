Hooda's Challenge: Unveiling the Truth Behind Land Allegations
Bhupinder Singh Hooda confronts BJP's accusations about alleged land deals favoring Robert Vadra during the Congress rule in Haryana. Hooda asserts that if any proof is provided showing government land was given to Vadra, he will quit politics. He challenges BJP's claims and highlights their failure to address recent killings in the state.
- Country:
- India
Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has launched a counter-attack against the BJP's allegations regarding land deals favoring Robert Vadra during the Congress regime. Accusing the BJP of spreading false propaganda, Hooda offered to exit politics if any proof emerges of government land granted to Vadra.
He emphasized that not an inch of land was given to Vadra and criticized the BJP for focusing on nepotism accusations instead of real issues. Hooda highlighted his family's legacy, affirming their long-standing commitment to public service and freedom struggle.
Addressing reporters on the final day of election campaigning, Hooda condemned the BJP's governance in Haryana, citing 78 police-related deaths. He criticized the state's handling of the 2017 Panchkula violence and accused the BJP of neglecting court orders, resulting in numerous fatalities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
