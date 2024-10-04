Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

In a cautious stance, U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday he would not engage in public negotiations when queried about advising Israel against striking Iran's oil facilities.

This comes as a response to Iran's recent ballistic missile attack, with Israel mulling over its options for retaliation. The U.S. has pledged to support Israel in holding Tehran accountable. Biden previously hinted at possible discussions on targeting Iran's oil assets, sparking a surge in global oil prices.

However, a government official later clarified that Israel has not reached a final decision on retaliation. Biden also confirmed the U.S. does not back any Israeli moves against Iran's nuclear locations, stressing a careful approach in ongoing conflicts involving Israel and neighboring groups like Hezbollah and Hamas.

