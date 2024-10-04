Left Menu

Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Fostering Drug Trade in North India Before 2014

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress of turning north India into a drug trade hotspot before 2014. He praised the BJP's anti-drug efforts, citing recent massive seizures. Shah emphasized that BJP's initiatives since Narendra Modi became PM in 2014 have significantly reduced illegal drug activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:17 IST
Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Fostering Drug Trade in North India Before 2014
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on the Congress, alleging that the party turned north India into a narcotics hotspot during its rule before 2014.

Shah highlighted a recent drug bust in Delhi, where authorities seized over 560 kilograms of cocaine and additional quantities of other narcotics, totaling Rs 5,620 crore in value. The key accused, Tushar Goel, was identified as a member of the Delhi Youth Congress' RTI cell.

Shah asserted that the BJP has achieved far more significant results in combating drug trafficking since Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, reflecting on the remarkable seizure figures during the party's governance compared to the previous decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

