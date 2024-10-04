Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Fostering Drug Trade in North India Before 2014
Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused Congress of turning north India into a drug trade hotspot before 2014. He praised the BJP's anti-drug efforts, citing recent massive seizures. Shah emphasized that BJP's initiatives since Narendra Modi became PM in 2014 have significantly reduced illegal drug activities.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on the Congress, alleging that the party turned north India into a narcotics hotspot during its rule before 2014.
Shah highlighted a recent drug bust in Delhi, where authorities seized over 560 kilograms of cocaine and additional quantities of other narcotics, totaling Rs 5,620 crore in value. The key accused, Tushar Goel, was identified as a member of the Delhi Youth Congress' RTI cell.
Shah asserted that the BJP has achieved far more significant results in combating drug trafficking since Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, reflecting on the remarkable seizure figures during the party's governance compared to the previous decade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Decries BJP MLA Muniratna's Casteist Remarks, Demands Strict Action
Congress Accuses BJP of Copy-Pasting Manifesto in Haryana
Haryana CM Saini Accuses Hooda of Inaction, Promises Historic Reforms in BJP Manifesto
CM Dhami Rallies for BJP in Jammu & Kashmir, Promises Prosperity and Peace
Rahul Gandhi's Surprise Visit and BJP's Promises Heat Up Haryana Elections