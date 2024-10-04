Tension in Delhi: MCD's Controversial Election Sparks Supreme Court Intervention

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is at the center of a controversy following a disputed election for its standing committee. The meeting scheduled for Saturday, previously disrupted by security measures and adjourned by Mayor Shelly Oberoi, faces further complications as legal battles ensue.

The election, initially postponed to October 5, was overridden by Delhi LG VK Saxena, who instructed it to occur on September 27. This led to the election of BJP candidate Sunder Singh amid a boycott by AAP and Congress councillors, sparking accusations of 'unconstitutional' practices from Mayor Oberoi.

Supreme Court intervention has halted any further elections concerning the MCD's standing committee chair until the hearings reconvene in two weeks' time. The court questioned the urgency shown by LG Saxena's office and has emphasized the mayor's right to manage election proceedings, deepening the political tension in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)