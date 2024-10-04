Left Menu

Kumari Selja Reaffirms Unwavering Faith in Congress Amid Election Speculations

Congress MP Kumari Selja dispelled rumors about her dissatisfaction with Congress leadership over the Haryana elections, emphasizing her loyalty to the party's high command. She acknowledged concerns about communication within ticket distribution committees but expressed continued support for the Gandhi family, underscoring her long-term commitment to Congress despite fluctuating emotions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 20:42 IST
Kumari Selja Reaffirms Unwavering Faith in Congress Amid Election Speculations
Congress MP Kumari Selja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Kumari Selja has dispelled rumors suggesting that she is discontent with Congress decisions regarding the Haryana elections. In a recent interview with ANI, Selja affirmed her loyalty to the party, stressing, "In the Congress, ultimately our faith lies in the high command only."

Addressing ticket distribution issues, Selja noted that local leader consultation was insufficient, leading to some dissatisfaction. She expressed concerns that the ticket distribution committees failed to handle the situation properly during Rahul Gandhi's absence abroad. Despite internal communication issues, Selja reiterated her support for the Gandhi family and denied involvement in bargaining for Haryana Chief Minister's position.

Reflecting on her decades-long career with Congress, Selja acknowledged dealing with various emotions but emphasized her enduring commitment to the party. She addressed perceptions of respect within the party, dismissing them as misunderstandings, and maintained that respect is given where due. Selja concluded by affirming the complexity of politics, a sentiment forged over her 35 years in politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024