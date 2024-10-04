Kumari Selja Reaffirms Unwavering Faith in Congress Amid Election Speculations

Congress MP Kumari Selja has dispelled rumors suggesting that she is discontent with Congress decisions regarding the Haryana elections. In a recent interview with ANI, Selja affirmed her loyalty to the party, stressing, "In the Congress, ultimately our faith lies in the high command only."

Addressing ticket distribution issues, Selja noted that local leader consultation was insufficient, leading to some dissatisfaction. She expressed concerns that the ticket distribution committees failed to handle the situation properly during Rahul Gandhi's absence abroad. Despite internal communication issues, Selja reiterated her support for the Gandhi family and denied involvement in bargaining for Haryana Chief Minister's position.

Reflecting on her decades-long career with Congress, Selja acknowledged dealing with various emotions but emphasized her enduring commitment to the party. She addressed perceptions of respect within the party, dismissing them as misunderstandings, and maintained that respect is given where due. Selja concluded by affirming the complexity of politics, a sentiment forged over her 35 years in politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)