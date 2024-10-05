Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Media Controversy: No Legal Action after Apology
The ruling LDF in Kerala decided against legal action on a media house for misquoting CM Pinarayi Vijayan, accepting its apology. The opposition Congress demands action, linking the incident to broader criticisms involving alleged PR activities. Vijayan denied making the controversial remarks attributed to him.
Amidst political tensions, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala has decided not to pursue legal action against a media outlet accused of misquoting the state's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, after the outlet issued an apology.
LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan emphasized the need for a respectful approach towards media interactions, suggesting that an apology sufficed in this instance and further legal measures were unnecessary.
The controversy has exacerbated the ongoing political debate, with the opposition Congress accusing the chief minister of attempting to placate communal sentiments, leading to intense scrutiny over his media interactions and the alleged involvement of public relations agencies.
