AAP Sets Ambitious Membership Target in Gujarat
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has launched a membership drive in Gujarat, aiming to register 60 lakh members by December 2026. Led by state president Isudan Gadhvi, the party aims to expand its influence, criticizing the BJP's tactics and offering membership through a QR code system.
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has embarked on an ambitious membership drive in Gujarat, targeting 60 lakh members by December 2026. State president Isudan Gadhvi launched the campaign, inviting citizens to join AAP to bring positive change to the state.
In the 2022 elections, AAP garnered 41 lakh votes, claiming 25% in Saurashtra and tribal areas. The drive simplifies enrollment through a QR code, enabling supporters to sign up via their mobile phones and instantly receive membership ID cards.
Gadhvi criticized BJP's membership policies, accusing them of coercion and deceit. AAP aims to establish itself as a credible alternative in Gujarat, having won five seats and 13% of the vote in the 2022 elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AAP
- Gujarat
- membership
- Isudan Gadhvi
- QR code
- BJP
- enrollment
- elections
- votes
- political alternative
ALSO READ
Congress Decries BJP MLA Muniratna's Casteist Remarks, Demands Strict Action
Congress Accuses BJP of Copy-Pasting Manifesto in Haryana
Haryana CM Saini Accuses Hooda of Inaction, Promises Historic Reforms in BJP Manifesto
CM Dhami Rallies for BJP in Jammu & Kashmir, Promises Prosperity and Peace
Rahul Gandhi's Surprise Visit and BJP's Promises Heat Up Haryana Elections