AAP Sets Ambitious Membership Target in Gujarat

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has embarked on an ambitious membership drive in Gujarat, targeting 60 lakh members by December 2026. State president Isudan Gadhvi launched the campaign, inviting citizens to join AAP to bring positive change to the state.

In the 2022 elections, AAP garnered 41 lakh votes, claiming 25% in Saurashtra and tribal areas. The drive simplifies enrollment through a QR code, enabling supporters to sign up via their mobile phones and instantly receive membership ID cards.

Gadhvi criticized BJP's membership policies, accusing them of coercion and deceit. AAP aims to establish itself as a credible alternative in Gujarat, having won five seats and 13% of the vote in the 2022 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)