Left Menu

Kerala CM's Misquoted Interview Sparks Political Controversy

In Kerala, a controversial interview with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has triggered political tension. The opposition Congress accuses the Sangh Parivar of using Vijayan to advance its agenda. The CM's office denies the accusations, emphasizing that misquoting was due to a PR agency's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-10-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 19:24 IST
Kerala CM's Misquoted Interview Sparks Political Controversy
interview
  • Country:
  • India

The political climate in Kerala remains tense after an allegedly misquoted interview with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The state's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is working diligently to quell the controversy, which centers around claims that gold smuggling money was used for dubious activities.

The Chief Minister's Office quickly clarified that Vijayan did not make the contentious statements, blaming a PR agency for the misinformation. The media outlet responsible for the interview has issued an apology, raising questions about media ethics and accountability.

Despite these clarifications, the opposition Congress party continues to demand accountability, accusing the ruling party and Vijayan of aligning with the Sangh Parivar's agenda. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions and strategic narratives in Kerala's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024