Kerala CM's Misquoted Interview Sparks Political Controversy

The political climate in Kerala remains tense after an allegedly misquoted interview with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The state's ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is working diligently to quell the controversy, which centers around claims that gold smuggling money was used for dubious activities.

The Chief Minister's Office quickly clarified that Vijayan did not make the contentious statements, blaming a PR agency for the misinformation. The media outlet responsible for the interview has issued an apology, raising questions about media ethics and accountability.

Despite these clarifications, the opposition Congress party continues to demand accountability, accusing the ruling party and Vijayan of aligning with the Sangh Parivar's agenda. The controversy highlights ongoing tensions and strategic narratives in Kerala's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)