Venture Capitalist Backs Harris with Major Donation

Ben Horowitz, a venture capitalist, announced a significant donation to support Vice President Kamala Harris in the Democratic presidential campaign. Initially supporting Trump, Horowitz's switch comes as Harris strengthens her position against Trump after Biden's withdrawal. However, Horowitz seeks further clarity on Harris' tech policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 20:54 IST
Ben Horowitz, co-founder of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, revealed plans to make a considerable donation to Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential campaign. Harris, the Democratic contender, faces off against Republican former President Donald Trump in the upcoming November 5 election.

Previously, Horowitz had supported Trump when Joe Biden was the Democratic candidate. Following a debate setback, Biden stepped aside, allowing Harris to take the lead in challenging Trump. Recent polls indicate a tightened race since Harris entered, with Horowitz citing personal support and a decade-long friendship with Harris as reasons for the donation.

Despite the donation, Horowitz noted his firm's lack of official endorsement for Harris due to her undefined tech policy platform. He expressed discontent with the Biden administration's tech policies while acknowledging ongoing discussions with Harris's team about her future tech agenda. Meanwhile, Harris's campaign enjoys a funding advantage over Trump's.

