Ukraine Unveils 'Victory Plan' Amidst War Challenges
Ukraine is set to reveal its 'victory plan' at a meeting in Germany with its allies. The plan proposes steps to end the war with Russia. However, U.S. officials see it as a call for more military support. President Vladimir Putin insists on territorial concessions from Ukraine.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 08:10 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 08:10 IST
In a strategic move, Ukraine is preparing to unveil its 'victory plan' next weekend in Germany, demonstrating its commitment to ending its ongoing conflict with Russia.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the initiative, emphasizing 'clear, specific steps' towards a just resolution, ahead of meetings with key allies, including U.S. President Joe Biden.
Despite setbacks on the battlefield, Ukraine's military strategy remains focused on defense and the assertion of sovereignty, while U.S. representatives express skepticism over the plan's viability, viewing it as a bid for more military aid.
