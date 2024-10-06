Ukraine Unveils 'Victory Plan' Amidst War Challenges

In a strategic move, Ukraine is preparing to unveil its 'victory plan' next weekend in Germany, demonstrating its commitment to ending its ongoing conflict with Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced the initiative, emphasizing 'clear, specific steps' towards a just resolution, ahead of meetings with key allies, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

Despite setbacks on the battlefield, Ukraine's military strategy remains focused on defense and the assertion of sovereignty, while U.S. representatives express skepticism over the plan's viability, viewing it as a bid for more military aid.

