NC-Congress Optimistic Amid Exit Poll Discrepancies in J&K

Candidates from various parties in Jammu and Kashmir express skepticism about exit polls, asserting confidence in positive election outcomes for the National Conference and Congress alliance. With predictions of a hung assembly, opposition leaders discount exit polls, relying on ground realities and people's support. Results are awaited on October 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:54 IST
Congress candidate from Rajouri Assembly constituency, Iftikhar Ahmed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As political tension rises in Jammu and Kashmir, Congress and National Conference candidates dismiss recent exit polls, projecting confidence in their alliance's electoral success. Iftikhar Ahmed, the Congress candidate from Rajouri, is certain of surpassing exit poll predictions, citing public dissatisfaction with the BJP, especially post-Article 370 abrogation.

NC candidate Khalid Najib Suharwardy from Doda, echoed skepticism regarding exit polls' accuracy, preferring to rely on actual results expected on October 8. Exit polls, he stated, don't reflect the ground reality and public sentiment.

Meanwhile, the People's Democratic Party, potentially joining the NC-Congress coalition, emphasized the need for a secular government to preserve Kashmir's identity and counter BJP's influence, despite exit poll predictions speculating a hung assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

