Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Leaves Tragic Toll

An early morning Israeli airstrike resulted in the deaths of at least 18 individuals in central Gaza on Sunday, according to Palestinian medical officials.

The strike targeted a mosque that housed displaced persons and was located near the al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah. Hospital statements confirmed the fatalities, all male, and reported two additional men critically injured.

The Israeli military has not yet commented on the incident. Meanwhile, Palestinian health officials report that the death toll in Gaza approaches 42,000, encompassing a significant number of women and children among the casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)