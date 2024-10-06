Israeli Airstrike in Gaza Leaves Tragic Toll
An Israeli airstrike killed 18 people in central Gaza early Sunday, targeting a mosque near al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah. The victims, all men, were displaced individuals. The event adds to the rising Palestinian death toll in Gaza, nearing 42,000, with many casualties being women and children.
An early morning Israeli airstrike resulted in the deaths of at least 18 individuals in central Gaza on Sunday, according to Palestinian medical officials.
The strike targeted a mosque that housed displaced persons and was located near the al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah. Hospital statements confirmed the fatalities, all male, and reported two additional men critically injured.
The Israeli military has not yet commented on the incident. Meanwhile, Palestinian health officials report that the death toll in Gaza approaches 42,000, encompassing a significant number of women and children among the casualties.
