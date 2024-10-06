Left Menu

RSS Chief Advocates Unity and Social Harmony

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, emphasized unity in India's Hindu society at a recent event. He urged the elimination of differences, fostering harmony and civic consciousness, and highlighted the importance of global strength for India's reputation and expatriate safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 06-10-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 11:51 IST
Mohan Bhagwat
  • Country:
  • India

At a recent event in Rajasthan's Baran, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat asserted that India is fundamentally a Hindu nation. Stressing the importance of unity, he called for the elimination of linguistic, caste, and regional disparities to enhance societal security.

Bhagwat emphasized that a society thrives through discipline, duty to the state, and spiritual fulfillment, not merely through individuals and families. He praised the RSS as a values-driven organization with a unique approach, aiming to empower communities and alleviate deficiencies.

Bhagwat highlighted India's global reputation, linking it to national strength. He encouraged volunteers to maintain active engagement, fostering social harmony and civic values. The event saw attendance from 3,827 RSS volunteers and several senior functionaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

