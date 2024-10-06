Kejriwal Challenges Modi on Free Electricity Before Delhi Polls

In a fiery address on Sunday, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal issued a bold challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi: provide free electricity across the 22 BJP-governed states before the Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal promised to campaign for the BJP should they meet this demand.

Kejriwal lambasted the BJP's 'double engine' model, predicting its downfall in states like Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. At a gathering titled 'Janta Ki Adalat', he criticized these administrations for inflation and corruption, deeming them detrimental to public welfare.

Highlighting six free services offered by his government, Kejriwal warned voters that the BJP would privatize essential services if elected. He further condemned the BJP's handling of state issues, asserting his mission to free Delhi from 'LG Raj' and vowing to maintain the capital's public benefits.

