Kejriwal Challenges Modi on Free Electricity Before Delhi Polls
Arvind Kejriwal challenges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement free electricity in BJP-ruled states before Delhi elections, offering to campaign for the party if the demand is met. He criticizes BJP's governance and pledges to continue providing free services to Delhi residents.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery address on Sunday, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal issued a bold challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi: provide free electricity across the 22 BJP-governed states before the Delhi Assembly elections. Kejriwal promised to campaign for the BJP should they meet this demand.
Kejriwal lambasted the BJP's 'double engine' model, predicting its downfall in states like Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. At a gathering titled 'Janta Ki Adalat', he criticized these administrations for inflation and corruption, deeming them detrimental to public welfare.
Highlighting six free services offered by his government, Kejriwal warned voters that the BJP would privatize essential services if elected. He further condemned the BJP's handling of state issues, asserting his mission to free Delhi from 'LG Raj' and vowing to maintain the capital's public benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
