Controversial Remarks Ignite Communal Tensions

BJP leader Lakhpat Singh Bhandari faces charges for causing communal tensions through remarks on 'love jihad.' At an event in Srinagar, he warned against 'love jihad,' inciting controversy. The BJP disowns his comments but emphasizes resisting provocation. Police have filed charges after a viral video of Bhandari's remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pauri | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:40 IST
BJP leader Lakhpat Singh Bhandari has been charged for allegedly stirring communal discord with his provocative comments on 'love jihad.'

During an October 2 event in Srinagar, the Pauri Garhwal unit vice-president purportedly threatened violence against a particular community if they engaged in 'love jihad.'

BJP's state media representative, Manveer Singh Chauhan, condemned the remarks, asserting the party's non-support for such statements but vowed to thwart any divisive attempts in the state. Police action came after a video of Bhandari's speech circulated online, although it has since been removed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

