Controversial Remarks Ignite Communal Tensions

BJP leader Lakhpat Singh Bhandari has been charged for allegedly stirring communal discord with his provocative comments on 'love jihad.'

During an October 2 event in Srinagar, the Pauri Garhwal unit vice-president purportedly threatened violence against a particular community if they engaged in 'love jihad.'

BJP's state media representative, Manveer Singh Chauhan, condemned the remarks, asserting the party's non-support for such statements but vowed to thwart any divisive attempts in the state. Police action came after a video of Bhandari's speech circulated online, although it has since been removed.

(With inputs from agencies.)